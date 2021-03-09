Advertisement

Topeka couple chooses to donate their stimulus checks to those in need

By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Merlin and Teresa Strahm are retired and they say others around the community are struggling because of the pandemic--- and the money could be best spent helping them.

They say they’ve supported many organizations in Topeka-- but now they are doing more, they are donating their stimulus checks to people who need it.

“We have had a couple of other stimulus checks and every time we would hear someone talking about the stimulus package and I would say we don’t need it, why don’t we give it to someone--I said someone can use it a lot better than we can,” Teresa said.

When they mentioned their plans to their friends, they wanted in on the idea--

“We mentioned to them one evening and every one of them said that’s great we want to do it and so they jumped on board and they are the ones that came to us after that and we talked to our neighbors and friends and it has been just a positive reach from everybody,” Merlin said.

The Strahms said it hurts them to just stand by when so many are struggling--

“I have seen too much hardship during this pandemic they have their lives, children, themselves, and utilities and had their life turn upside down and it would make me feel wonderful if I can help someone else,” Strahm said.

Right now, they’re deciding exactly where the money will go.

“There”s a lot of choices, there is also a lot of churches in Topeka that also have projects and from my standpoint, I say if the neighbor next door needs help paying rent or don’t have enough food, help them directly or find some way to provide the need for someone who needs it and a lot of them are really hurting,” said Merlin.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

Sherry Lundry with TARC told Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday the organization saw more...
TARC reports successful 2020 Winter Wonderland fundraiser
Members of Fellowship Bible Church donate blood on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Fellowship Bible Church partners with Community Blood Center to host blood drive
Members of Fellowship Bible Church donate blood on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Fellowship Bible Church partners with Community Blood Center to host blood drive
Topeka couple donates their stimulus check
Topeka couple donates their stimulus check