Topeka couple chooses to donate their stimulus checks to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Merlin and Teresa Strahm are retired and they say others around the community are struggling because of the pandemic--- and the money could be best spent helping them.

They say they’ve supported many organizations in Topeka-- but now they are doing more, they are donating their stimulus checks to people who need it.

“We have had a couple of other stimulus checks and every time we would hear someone talking about the stimulus package and I would say we don’t need it, why don’t we give it to someone--I said someone can use it a lot better than we can,” Teresa said.

When they mentioned their plans to their friends, they wanted in on the idea--

“We mentioned to them one evening and every one of them said that’s great we want to do it and so they jumped on board and they are the ones that came to us after that and we talked to our neighbors and friends and it has been just a positive reach from everybody,” Merlin said.

The Strahms said it hurts them to just stand by when so many are struggling--

“I have seen too much hardship during this pandemic they have their lives, children, themselves, and utilities and had their life turn upside down and it would make me feel wonderful if I can help someone else,” Strahm said.

Right now, they’re deciding exactly where the money will go.

“There”s a lot of choices, there is also a lot of churches in Topeka that also have projects and from my standpoint, I say if the neighbor next door needs help paying rent or don’t have enough food, help them directly or find some way to provide the need for someone who needs it and a lot of them are really hurting,” said Merlin.

