Topeka civil rights advocate Bill Beachy remembered

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who dedicated his life to equality and justice is being remembered.

Bill Beachy passed away February 25th. He was 72-years-old.

Beachy spent 20 years as executive director of the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice. He also was active in politics, serving as a past executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party, managing John Carlin’s campaign for governor, and running Congressman Dan Glickman’s Washington D.C. office for six years.

In addition, Beachy chaired Topeka’s Human Relations Commission, and served on the executive committee of Topeka’s NAACP branch.

According to his obituary, his family suggests memorial contributions to the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, 2914 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66611 or http://www.topekacpj.org.

Private services are planned for a later date.

