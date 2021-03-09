TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 17th and Washburn due to a house fire.
The Topeka Fire Department says in a Facebook post that residents should avoid the area of 17th and Washburn. It said fire crews are on the scene of a house fire.
According to TFD, various emergency personnel will be working in the area for several hours.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.