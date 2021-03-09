TFD asks residents to avoid 17th and Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 17th and Washburn due to a house fire.

The Topeka Fire Department says in a Facebook post that residents should avoid the area of 17th and Washburn. It said fire crews are on the scene of a house fire.

Please avoid the area of 17th and Washburn. Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire. Numerous emergency personnel will be operating in the area for several hours. Posted by Topeka Fire Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

According to TFD, various emergency personnel will be working in the area for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.