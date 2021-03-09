TARC reports successful 2020 Winter Wonderland fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TARC is celebrating a record-setting year for its winter wonderland fundraiser.

Sherry Lundry with TARC told Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday the organization saw more visitors and more money raised than the previous 23 years of the event.

Lundry said 16, 875 cars came out to see the light display at Lake Shawnee and raised over $240,000 for TARC’s programs.

She said people were able to attend safely during the pandemic.

“We were one of those fortunate events that could go on without a lot of distractions or drop in attendance so we were very pleased with the outcomes,” she told commissioners.

90 cents of every dollar raised goes to TARC programs including those to help children up to 3 years old who have a developmental delay or disability and their day programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

