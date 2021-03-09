Shawnee Co. plans to start Phase 2B of vaccination plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County plans to move to Phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Shawnee County says its Vaccine Collaborative, which includes Stormont Vail Health, The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, GraceMed, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System and the Shawnee County Health Department, continues to meet its objectives and goals based on the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses it gets.

According to the County, SCHD expects 3,510 prime doses to arrive by Wednesday, March 10. It said SCHD continues to get the necessary booster dose shipments each week.

The County said those that will be vaccinated by the Collaborative include residents over the age of 65, homebound residents, childcare workers and mass transportation workers, as well as all those from the previous Phase.

According to Shawnee Co., GraceMed plans to get 300 doses each week from the federal government. It said around 700 doses of the vaccine will be distributed straight from the federal government to local pharmacies that are registered as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Shawnee Co. said SCHD will expand Phase 2 to include high-contact workers, which are included in Phase 2B. It said those over the age of 65 will continue to be vaccinated, however, it encourages these residents to schedule vaccination appointments as soon as possible.

According to the County, the allocation of doses to be distributed by the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is 800 prime doses. It said as of March 5, there have been over 5,300 veterans vaccinated.

The County said as of March 2, it has vaccinated over 21,000 residents that are 65 and older. It said as of March 5, it has vaccinated about 250 childcare workers and mass transportation workers.

Shawnee Co. said its Collaborative is working with private sector partners to get vaccines to those considered to be “homebound.” It said if residents are homebound or know someone that is, and would like to get the vaccine, they should email CovidVaccine@snco.us or call 785-251-4949 and give the following information:

Name

Date of birth

Address

Phone number

Email

