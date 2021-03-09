Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. renames Tulip Time to honor founder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is ushering in spring by changing the name of Tulip Time to honor its founder.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Jerold Binkley Tulip Time 2021 is set for April 9 - 25. It said the event features almost 100,000 tulips and flowering bulbs in its three featured gardens - Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden and the Doran Rock Garden and surrounding areas in Gage Park.

According to the Department, in 2021, it has renamed the event to honor its founder, Jerold Binkley, who passed away in 2019.

SCP&R said Tulip Time started almost three decades ago in the home gardens of Jerold and Joan Binkley. It said Binkley wanted to create an ongoing and beautiful count-wide event to celebrate the coming of spring. Currently, it said the event draws visitors nationwide. It said a ribbon-cutting will be held during the Tulip Festival at Lake Shawnee on April 17 to dedicate a section of Ted Ensley Gardens in Binkley’s honor.

According to SCP&R, there are two special events in addition to the regular self-guided tours through the gardens. It said Tulips at Twilight will feature 35 lighted displays with over 20,000 tulips lit with candlelight and lighted displays. It sid the displays include larger-than-life illuminated tulips, flowers and mushrooms. It said visitors will be able to enjoy live music and Old Prairie Town building tours on Friday and Saturday evenings. It said Tulips at Twilight is scheduled for April 9 - 25, from 7 - 10 p.m. It said admission is a $5 donation with children five and younger free.

SCP&R said Tulip Time Festival at the Lake is scheduled for April 17 at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee. It said the event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $5 donation for the day and gains guests entry to the gardens, live music performances, vendors, a classic car show and fun for kids.

According to the Department, Tulip Time has been attended by people from all over Kansas, multiple states and even visitors from overseas.

