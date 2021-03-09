Sen. Moran helps introduce anti-doping legislation to prepare for 2028 Olympics

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senators Moran and Blumenthal have introduced legislation that is meant to prepare the nation’s anti-doping agency for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have introduced legislation that would reauthorize the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“Since its inception, USADA has modeled integrity and fair competition for the international athletic community and anti-doping agencies around the world,” said Sen. Moran. “As the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles approaches, this legislation is important to make certain USADA has the tools and resources it needs to ensure all American athletes are competing in fair trials leading up to the Games.”

According to Moran, in 2001, Congress recognized the USADA as the official anti-doping agency for the Olympics, Paralympics, Pan American and Parapan Games to fight the use of performance-enhancing drugs and create an even playing field for the nation’s athletes. He said USADA is a nonprofit organization that is funded in part through the Office of National Drug Control Policy and is responsible for giving tests, processing results, providing resources, educating athletes and conducting research.

“USADA applauds Senators Moran and Blumenthal for introducing legislation to reauthorize the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency,” said CEO of USADA Travis Tygart. “For 20 years, we have made great strides on behalf of clean athletes not just in the US but around the world. With the resources provided in this legislation and the strong support of Congress, we will continue to be a global leader in the fight for the integrity of sport and the protection of clean athletes. By enacting the USADA Reauthorization Act, the U.S. sends a strong signal to athletes worldwide preparing for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo this summer of its commitment to clean sport. "

