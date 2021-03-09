Riley County police investigating fatality crash late Monday in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred late Monday in Manhattan.

According to the Riley County Police Department Facebook page, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Anderson Avenue.

The location was near the southwest side of Kansas State University.

The crash shut down Anderson Avenue between Sunset Avenue and 17th Street as crews responded to the scene.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle heading west on Anderson Avenue crossed over traffic and struck a retaining wall.

Anyone who witnessed the crash may call Riley County Police at (785) 537-2112.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

