Residents disappointed with how government used tax dollars during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most Americans seem to be disappointed with how the federal government handled tax dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says it has released its 2021 Tax Survey and it seems that many Americans have sour attitudes toward how the government has handled their tax dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said it surveyed 1,150 taxpayers and found that the majority of respondents are disappointed with how tax dollars were spent in 2020.

According to the personal finance experts, 74% of Americans say the government has handled tax dollars inefficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said 222 million Americans believe the government does not spend tax money wisely regardless of the pandemic.

WalletHub said when it comes to personal taxes, about 30% of respondents said their biggest Tax Day fear is that they will make a math error. Only 29% are worried about not having enough money to pay taxes and 21% are worried about identity theft. It said 58 million Americans are expecting to pay their taxes late because of the pandemic.

According to WalletHub, 38% of Americans would move to a different country to avoid paying taxes. It said 27% of Americans would be willing to get an “IRS” tattoo to alleviate the financial strain of taxes and 19% said they would stop talking for six months.

WalletHub also said 32% of respondents think charities would make the best use of their tax dollars, which is 2.5 times the amount of trust the American people have placed in the federal government to do the same.

When it comes to what Americans like more than taxes, WalletHub said 36% of Americans said they would prefer their in-laws, while 22% voted for cold showers, 21% said traffic jams and 18% would rather handle snakes and spiders.

