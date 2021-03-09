Advertisement

Rep. Mann chosen to serve on agricultural subcommittees

Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Representative Tracey Mann has been chosen to serve on two agricultural subcommittees.

Representative Tracey Mann (Kan. - 01) says he has been chosen to serve on the House Agriculture General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee and the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee.

“As Congressional Districts become increasingly more urban, the distance from farm to fork has never been greater,” said Rep. Mann. “I came to Congress to advocate for agriculture and conservative Kansas values. I am committed to protecting crop insurance, conducting proper oversight at the Department of Agriculture, and advocating for trade and new market opportunities for our farmers and ranchers. Being selected for these House Agriculture Committee Subcommittees gives Kansas Agriculture a seat at the table in our Nation’s Capitol.”

According to Rep. Mann, the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee oversees crop insurance, risk management and federal disaster programs.

“Crop insurance is and has been the number one priority for farmers and ranchers in Kansas and across the country. It is vital to ensure that the Agriculture Committee protects this public-private partnership and, gives producers the risk management tools they need,” said Rep. Mann.

Mann said there is a long-running connection between Kansas’ first district and the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee. He said the state consistently ranks in the top three states for beef production and has growing pork and dairy production. Additionally, he said the Food for Peace Program started as an idea from the Kansas Farm Bureau. He said the program was championed by Kansas Senators Andy Schroeppel and Frank Carlson and was later signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Almost 70 years later, he said the Food for Peace program still provides lifesaving help to countries around the world.

“For a farm kid like me, serving on the House Agriculture Committee is an incredible honor,” said Rep. Mann. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee and the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee. I promise to tirelessly advocate for agriculture and our conservative Kansas values.”

Rep. Mann said he also serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

