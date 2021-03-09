One-on-One: AG Derek Schmidt discusses candidacy for Kansas Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a desire to move the state forward is driving his run for Kansas Governor.

Schmidt announced his candidacy Tuesday morning in an online video. Tuesday afternoon, he spoke with 13′s Melissa Brunner about his priorities, and the reasons behind some of his recent actions that sparked criticism.

“I’d like to think I’ve earned people’s trust as a long time leader in public service in this state,” Schmidt said. “Certainly, I’m a proven winner. I’ve been able to win elections. I haven’t been defeated yet and I am a Kansas conservative. Folks trust me; they know my instincts; and I’m hopeful that’s what Kansas are going to be looking for as we move ahead.”

Listen to the interview to hear his views on the Kansas Dept. of Labor and Kansas Emergency Mgt. Act, as well as what being “conservative” means to him.

So far, Schmidt and former Gov. Jeff Colyer have expressed interest in the GOP nomination to challenge Gov. Laura Kelly’s bid for a second term.

