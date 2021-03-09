Advertisement

Mayetta voters go to polls to decide sales tax proposal on Tuesday

Voters in Mayetta will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a one-half percent retail sales-tax...
Voters in Mayetta will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a one-half percent retail sales-tax increase, according to KNZA Radio.(KNZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Mayetta will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a one-half percent retail sales-tax increase, according to KNZA Radio.

The Mayetta City Council voted in February to place the sales tax proposal on the ballot for Tuesday’s special election, KNZA said.

If voters approve the measure, the sales-tax increase would help pay for a project to extend a city sewer line to a new Dollar General Store that is being constructed on the west side of Mayetta.

The cost of extending the sewer line is estimated to be around $397,000, KNZA said.

The measure, if approved, would increase Mayetta’s current 1% sales tax to 1.5% and would become effective on April 1.

Revenues generated by the sales tax also would go toward “general purposes” including street maintenance and sidewalk construction and repair in Mayetta, according to KNZA.

Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 301 E. James St. in Mayetta.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

Schmidt announces 2022 run for Kansas governor
A.G. Derek Schmidt announces run for Kansas governor
Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning
Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning
A field fire that spread in windy conditions Sunday afternoon destroyed 22 vehicles and damaged...
Field fire destroys more than 20 vehicles just south of Hiawatha
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury car-deer crash early Tuesday...
Crews respond to car-deer collision early Tuesday in Jackson County