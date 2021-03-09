Mayetta voters go to polls to decide sales tax proposal on Tuesday

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters in Mayetta will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a one-half percent retail sales-tax increase, according to KNZA Radio.

The Mayetta City Council voted in February to place the sales tax proposal on the ballot for Tuesday’s special election, KNZA said.

If voters approve the measure, the sales-tax increase would help pay for a project to extend a city sewer line to a new Dollar General Store that is being constructed on the west side of Mayetta.

The cost of extending the sewer line is estimated to be around $397,000, KNZA said.

The measure, if approved, would increase Mayetta’s current 1% sales tax to 1.5% and would become effective on April 1.

Revenues generated by the sales tax also would go toward “general purposes” including street maintenance and sidewalk construction and repair in Mayetta, according to KNZA.

Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 301 E. James St. in Mayetta.

