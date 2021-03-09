Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department said they responded to a blaze at Kansas State University Tuesday morning.

They were called to Edwards Hall on the university’s campus just before 6:30 a.m.

Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief, Ryan Almes, said only one room was impacted and it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze in under 10 minutes.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more details become available.

