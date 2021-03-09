Advertisement

Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning

Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning
Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning(Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, Manhattan Fire Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department said they responded to a blaze at Kansas State University Tuesday morning.

They were called to Edwards Hall on the university’s campus just before 6:30 a.m.

Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief, Ryan Almes, said only one room was impacted and it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze in under 10 minutes.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

Schmidt announces 2022 run for Kansas governor
A.G. Derek Schmidt announces run for Kansas governor
Voters in Mayetta will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a one-half percent retail sales-tax...
Mayetta voters go to polls to decide sales tax proposal on Tuesday
A field fire that spread in windy conditions Sunday afternoon destroyed 22 vehicles and damaged...
Field fire destroys more than 20 vehicles just south of Hiawatha
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury car-deer crash early Tuesday...
Crews respond to car-deer collision early Tuesday in Jackson County