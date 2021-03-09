Advertisement

KU’s McCormack, Enaruna in COVID protocols; will miss Big 12 Tournament

David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - KU will be without two players for this week’s Big 12 Tournament.

Bill Self announced Tuesday afternoon both David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna are in COVID-19 protocols and will not play this week.

No other players currently have to isolate, per Self.

He says the team anticipates both McCormack and Enaruna, who are roommates, will be back next week in time for the NCAA Tournament.

Self said he could not specify whether the COVID-19 protocols were a result of either player testing positive or being contact traced.

The Jayhawks are set to open the conference tournament 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. against the winner of Oklahoma and Iowa State.

