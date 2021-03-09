Advertisement

KU to pay Les Miles settlement of $1,991,062.50 following termination

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will pay former head football coach Les Miles nearly $2 million in monthly payments following his termination Monday.

KU and Miles settled for $1,991,062.50. Miles had roughly $8 million left on his contract that went through 2023, per the KC Star’s Jesse Newell.

Miles’ termination comes days after sexual harassment allegations surfaced from his time at LSU. The school placed him on administrative leave Friday.

AD Jeff Long did not address the allegations in his statement following the announcement of Miles’ departure. The athletic department called the decision “mutual.”

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Long’s Monday statement read. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Miles finished 3-18 in two seasons at the helm with the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries

Latest News

Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
Kansas parts way with head coach Les Miles
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass...
Cowboys, QB Prescott finally have agreement on new contract
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s McCormack, Garrett named to All-Big 12 second team, KSU’s McGuirl named Honorable Mention
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots while covered by Washburn forward Jonny Clausing,...
McCormack named Big 12′s Most Improved Player