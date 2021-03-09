KHP honors Motorist Assist Technician with Honorary Trooper Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has honored a Motorist Assist Technician that helped with an arrest with an Honorary Trooper Award.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says in a Facebook post that the Honorary Trooper Award has been presented to Motorist Assist Technician Matthew Douglas for his help on Dec. 21, 2020, when he helped troopers with a subject that was resisting arrest.

According to KHP, on Dec. 21, troopers were called to help after a subject resisted arrest for about seven minutes. It said MAT Douglas arrived on the scene to help troopers without hesitation. It said with the help, troopers were able to take the subject into custody.

KHP said it commends MAT Douglas on his actions and help he gave to troopers. It said his actions are an example of service to Kansans.

