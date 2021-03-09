Advertisement

KHP honors Motorist Assist Technician with Honorary Trooper Award

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has honored a Motorist Assist Technician that helped with an arrest with an Honorary Trooper Award.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says in a Facebook post that the Honorary Trooper Award has been presented to Motorist Assist Technician Matthew Douglas for his help on Dec. 21, 2020, when he helped troopers with a subject that was resisting arrest.

The Honorary Trooper Award was presented to Motorist Assist Technician Matthew Douglas for his actions taken on Dec. 21,...

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

According to KHP, on Dec. 21, troopers were called to help after a subject resisted arrest for about seven minutes. It said MAT Douglas arrived on the scene to help troopers without hesitation. It said with the help, troopers were able to take the subject into custody.

KHP said it commends MAT Douglas on his actions and help he gave to troopers. It said his actions are an example of service to Kansans.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

David McCormack, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
KU’s McCormack, Enaruna in COVID protocols; will miss Big 12 Tournament
Topeka Goodcents introduces Certified Clean Program
USDA extends free meals to children throughout summer
Water main break closes Stratford Rd., Westover Rd.