Kansas Water Office to host virtual Advisory Committee meeting

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office’s Kansas Regional Advisory Committee will host a virtual meeting on March 19.

The Kansas Water Office says its Kansas Regional Advisory Committee will meet to discuss current water issues that affect the state and region via webinar on March 19 at 1 p.m.

According to the KWO, the agenda includes a discussion of the Kansas Water Plan regional sections and a Kansas RAC message to the Kansas Water Authority.

For more information, click here.

