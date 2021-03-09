Advertisement

Kansas to move to next vaccination phase in 4 weeks or less

(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas could finish vaccinating seniors, meatpacking employees and other essential workers and move on to the next phase of coronavirus vaccinations in the next month, according to the state’s top health official.

Dr. Lee Norman, the head of the state health department, said in a webcast Tuesday with University of Kansas Health officials that he anticipated the state would begin the third phase of vaccinations in four weeks or “a little bit less.” The next phase includes people aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at severe risk if they are infected with COVID-19, including cancer and Type 2 diabetes, as well as workers in critical industries such as information technology and government.

He said some rural communities already have finished vaccinating people in the current phase, which is the state’s largest and includes about 1 million people, or about one-third of the state’s 2.9 million residents.

“They therefore are on pause as we call it for receiving additional vaccine allocation so that we can reallocate to the other counties that are still in phase 2 and moving in an orderly manner through phase 2,” Norman said. “As a state, it is good idea to not have some counties move to phase three, four, five while there are other counties still in phase 2.”

The second phase includes those over the age of 65, critical workers including firefighters, law enforcement officers, meatpacking employees, grocery store workers, teachers and child-care workers, as well as prisoners.

Teachers have been a priority, and Norman said they are vaccinated “for the most part,” with the exception of “a few second doses that need to go into people yet this month.”

Meanwhile, middle and high school school students in the largest school district in Kansas will be able to return in-person five days a week after spring break as more staff members are vaccinated and coronavirus numbers improve.

The Board of Education in the Wichita district, which has about 47,000 students, voted 6-0 Monday to make the change. It will take effect March 29, although the district will continue to offer a virtual learning option.

Elementary students already had been in-person five days a week. But older students are attending hybrid classes — at home part of the time and and in-person the rest of the time.

School data on COVID cases and quarantines have been improving. As of Friday, the district reported 307 employees were in active quarantines, down from 622 as of Jan. 8. The district has administered 4,590 first doses of a vaccine to school staff as of Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver charged after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries

Latest News

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, R-Kansas, discusses his candidacy for Governor.
One-on-One: AG Derek Schmidt discusses his run for Kansas Governor
Crews extinguished a reignited fire in Dover on Tuesday afternoon.
Dover fire extinguished, crews continue hot spot treatment
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
KU to pay Les Miles settlement of $1,991,062.50 following termination
Tracey Mann (Source: Newmark Gubb Zimmer)
Rep. Mann chosen to serve on agricultural subcommittees