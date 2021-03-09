Kansas ranks 10th in economic development projects per capita

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked 10th in the nation in economic development projects per capita in 2020.

Governor Laura Kelly’s Office says Kansas has had the most dramatic jump in economic development success of any other state in the nation in 2020, according to Site Selection Magazine.

The Governor’s Office said with 70 of the state’s projects meeting the magazine’s criteria, Kansas has ranked 10th in the nation in economic development projects per capita in 2020. It said the ranking increased from No. 20 in 2019.

“Our latest Site Selection ranking proves what we already know: Kansas is on the right track to continue strengthening our economy,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “More businesses means more, higher-paying jobs for Kansans. As our economy continues to recover from COVID-19, our ability to attract new development and maintain existing businesses will be critical.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the achievement comes in the wake of sweeping changes to the Kansas Department of Commerce, including a new International division, a fully-staffed Business Recruitment team, a revised In-State Development team and more improvements. It said the shifts for Commerce led to 2020 being one of the state’s most successful capital investment years ever. In 2020, it said the Kelly Administration broke the all-time capital investment record since the Department of Commerce was created with over $2.5 billion in new capital investment.

“This is a testament to how our state’s approach to economic development has fundamentally changed,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We’re aggressively pursuing new avenues for business, and in much higher quantities than Kansas ever has before. To go from 20th to 10th in one year is a major achievement, and I’m proud of my team at the Department of Commerce and our partners throughout the state for making this incredible progress possible.”

The Governor’s Office said the criteria for projects per capita in the ranking include new corporate facility projects - such as headquarters and manufacturing plants - research and development operations and logistics sites. It said retail, government projects, schools and hospitals were not counted.

According to the Governor’s Office, new facilities and expansions must meet one of three marks to be included:

Involve a capital investment of at least $1 million

Create at least 20 new jobs, or

Add at least 20,000-square-feet of new floor area

Additionally, the Governor’s Office said several Kansas communities were recognized as top-performing “micropolitan” areas, including Coffeyville, Hutchinson, McPherson, Pittsburg and Salina.

For more information about state rankings, click here.

For more information regarding micropolitan rankings, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.