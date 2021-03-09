Advertisement

GOP highligts work before Legislative Turnaround deadline

(Kansas GOP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas GOP has highlighted its work ahead of the Legislative Turnaround deadline.

The Kansas GOP says as it reaches the Turnaround deadline, which marks the halfway point of the legislative session, Kansans will have the chance to see firsthand the values of each party.

The GOP said House Republicans have worked hard during the first half of the session to deliver real results for families, businesses and communities. They said they have preserved pro-life values by passing the Value Them Both amendment, acted quickly to pass an Economic Recovery Loan Program, passed a plan when utility prices rose due to severe weather to allow families to pay down those costs over time, introduced the Kansas Promise Act, passed First Time Homebuyers Saving Accounts and introduced a constitutional amendment to handle regulatory overreach.

According to the GOP, Senate Republicans worked to put Kansans first by also adopting the Value Them Both Amendment - which will appear on the ballot in August of 2022 - enacting property tax reform, increasing access to financial support for Kansas businesses, passing the “RELIEF” Act, extending and strengthening limitations to the governor’s emergency powers and expanding the Tax Credit Low Income Scholarship Program. It said the Senate did this in just 40 days.

The Kansas GOP said residents will have a chance to join it in Manhattan to see its values firsthand. It said it will host its 2021 Convention at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan from April 23 - 24.

