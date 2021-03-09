Gas prices continue to rise in Topeka and across the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue their steady climb in Topeka, the state of Kansas and the rest of the nation.

Prices on Tuesday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.48 to $2.72 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

However, the prices varied widely on Tuesday morning in the capital city, with a gallon of unleaded going for $2.53 a gallon at the Murphy’s Express station at 1531 S.W. Wanamaker and -- less than two miles away -- for $2.68 per gallon at the Kwik Shop at 5700 S.W. 21st,

A variety of factors are contributing to the price hike, experts say.

Prices are going up as refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices surged by more than $2 per barrel to $66 per barrel on Friday, the highest price in nearly two years, according to AAA.

The jump in crude oil prices followed the surprise announcement of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ and their allies’ -- collectively known as OPEC+ -- to increase production minimally in April, AAA said.

The national gas price average has reached $2.79 per gallon as of Tuesday, AAA says, which is a 33-cent jump in the last month.

Every state average has climbed by double-digits since February, AAA says, and 1 in 10 gas stations have pump prices that are $3 per gallon or more.

“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”

Meanwhile, AAA says, the Energy Information Administration’s report for the week ending Feb. 26 shows refinery capacity at 56%, which is the lowest rate recorded by the agency.

It is also 12 percentage points below last week and 18 percentage points lower than a year ago, AAA said.

With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude oil prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rearview mirror for the immediate future, AAA says.

Today’s national average is nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before coronavirus-related state lockdowns started.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Kansas was $2.63 on Tuesday, which was 16 cents below the national average.

The price in Kansas is up 8 cents over a week ago, when gas was selling for $2.55 per gallon on average.

Tuesday’s price was up 40 cents over a month ago, according to AAA, when the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $2.23 a gallon.

Tuesday’s average price in Kansas also was up 49 cents over a year ago, when the cost for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $2.14 per gallon.

