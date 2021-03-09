Advertisement

Field fire destroys more than 20 vehicles just south of Hiawatha

A field fire that spread in windy conditions Sunday afternoon destroyed 22 vehicles and damaged...
A field fire that spread in windy conditions Sunday afternoon destroyed 22 vehicles and damaged 13 others while also damaging equipment parked on Grease Rack auto repair business property just south of Hiawatha, according to KNZA Radio.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rekindled field fire destroyed more than 20 vehicles and damaged more than a dozen others Sunday afternoon at an auto repair business just south of Hiawatha, according to KNZA Radio.

Firefighters were sent around 3 p.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of S. US-73 highway to extinguish the blaze.

According to KNZA Radio, Hiawatha Fire Chief Gene Atland said a controlled burn from Saturday had rekindled and spread to the Grease Rack auto repair business at 2276 S. US-73 highway.

The fire destroyed 22 vehicles and damaged 13 others, while damaging equipment parked on the Grease Rack property, Atland said

The wind increased Sunday afternoon and rekindled the fire, KNZA said.

No other damage was reported.

It took about 90 minutes to extinguish the fire, KNZA said.

In addition to the Hiawatha Fire Department, the Robinson and Horton fire departments assisted with extinguishing the blaze, KNZA said.

