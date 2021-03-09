Federal mediator needed in Frito-Lay contract battle with union workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contract negotiations between union workers at Frito-Lay and the company have reached a point where a federal mediator will be brought in to help reach an agreement.

Brent Hall is the President of the Local 218 Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) union, which represents 800 of Frito-Lay’s 1100 employees.

Hall has worked at the company for 16 years and said Tuesday he has a two-fold mission during contract negotiations.

“It’s for families the family balance and trying to get these people a raise that haven’t seen a raise in a decade,” he said.

“Just looking to have open, fair negotiations, you say you care about these people that you employee than you need to go ahead and what’s a little bit of a raise to help people out help families out.”

Hall claims Frito-Lay is not being fair on their end of negotiations.

He said the company has used a third-party company to help make decisions on pay raises and has threatened to lock out employees if they don’t accept an offer.

“They’ve already got their numbers set they got three passes they do their three passes and if we don’t like it it’s last, best and final offer that we have to put in front of the members,” he said.

Hall said a lock out could lead to a strike which is not what the union wants.

“I’m not here to negotiate a strike I’m here to negotiate a contract,” he said.

“We need a negotiation and we need them to be flexible and negotiate with us and I’m just not seeing that.”

Hall added that the company has pointed to actions the company took during the 2008 recession for why union workers were not seeing raises.

He said lump sums acted like a bonus check for workers for one or two percent of the year of what a worker would make with a raise.

Additionally, Hall also said there’s no guaranteed time off for workers.

“That puts a lot of stress on the family stress on the personal life and stuff like that if you have a personal life a lotta love everything we do is surrounding with the place we work at,” he said.

“People got families, they put a lot of stress on your family to work in a factory home and then be forced seven days a week you sometimes 12 hours a day whatever the need is you’re at the mercy of the business.”

In a statement to 13 NEWS about the negotiations, Frito-Lay said, “Frito-Lay remains committed to continuing constructive dialogue and reaching a mutual agreement soon. Both parties have agreed to mediation, which is set to occur later this month.”

Hall said the federal mediator is from Federal Mediation Conciliation Services (FMCS) and said he is not setting expectations for the meeting.

“Can I say it’s going to help? Probably not but we’ll see what happens.”

Hall said his colleagues keep him fighting.

“It’s a family out there,” he said.

“I took the position I’m in as president of the union because I care about the people I work with and I want the best I can for the people I work with I can only do what I can do and we all need to stand up together.

Ahead of meeting with the federal mediator union workers plan to hold an informational picket outside the plant from 2 to 5 pm on March 22nd

The meeting is set for March 23rd and 24th.

