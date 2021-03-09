Advertisement

Father, son tail suspect after shooting on Tenn. highway

By WSMV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man and his son tailed a shooting suspect and took down their license plate number in an effort to help law enforcement following a possible road rage incident.

Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Tennessee’s Interstate 24. The sheriff’s office believes it was a possible road rage incident. The victim was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Bauer says gun shots were flying across the interstate in the middle of the day.

“The next thing I know, the window comes down, and his arm comes out. I could see the gun, and the next thing I see are shell casings being popped out,” Bauer said. “When he bailed off to the right, for some reason, my natural instinct was follow him.”

Bauer tailed the suspect while speaking with a 911 dispatcher.

“He was weaving and dodging and driving very erratic,” Bauer said. “I’m giving a live feed, as far as where he’s going, what bridge we’re crossing over.”

After about a five-minute drive, Bauer unfortunately lost the suspect in a neighborhood. But he had taken down the license plate number, using a sharpie on his console, and he spent some time helping police patrol the area for the suspect’s car.

“I knew the car. If I had saw it again, I would have known it was it,” Bauer said.

Bauer says something like this should never happen.

“Whether they’re distracted or what and they swerve into someone else’s lane and make somebody mad, you don’t have the right to just shoot somebody,” he said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are following leads, calling the case “an active and ongoing investigation.” They did not release any details about the suspect’s car.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run

Latest News

Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Her husband is encouraging everyone not to let their guards down and to continue wearing masks...
'We're not giving up': Mother of 5 fighting for her life due to COVID-19
Detectives with the sheriff’s office are following leads, calling the case “an active and...
Man takes down suspect's license plate, attempts to follow him after possible road rage shooting
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County