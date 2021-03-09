Emporia Police apprehend wanted aggravated kidnapping suspect
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Lyon County’s most wanted men is now behind bars.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they captured 20-year-old Alexander Couch.
Couch was apprehended Monday afternoon by Emporia Police Department’s Special Reaction Team, with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The Sheriff’s Office says he was taken into custody without incident.
Couch was wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.