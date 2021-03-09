Advertisement

Emporia Police apprehend wanted aggravated kidnapping suspect

Alexander Couch was arrested in Emporia for aggravated kidnapping.
Alexander Couch was arrested in Emporia for aggravated kidnapping.(Shawn Wheat | EPD)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Lyon County’s most wanted men is now behind bars.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said they captured 20-year-old Alexander Couch.

Great work by the EPD and thank you KHP for the assistance! Couch, wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, absconder for...

Posted by Emporia Police Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Couch was apprehended Monday afternoon by Emporia Police Department’s Special Reaction Team, with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was taken into custody without incident.

Couch was wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping.

