Dover wildfire damages 100 acres of Mission Creek Camp facility

When Cathy Scroggs received a call about a wildfire spreading throughout the Dover area Sunday, she and her husband quickly made their way to Mission Creek Camp, the recreation area they own that used to house the Girl Scout’s Camp Daisy Hindman

“When we first got here obviously very emotional and this is our passion,” Scroggs said. “This is something we really do care about, so we immediately went around to all the different areas that had fires. At the top of the hill of, course was the worst.”

“The haybales were up there for archery and the Girl Scout Education Centers that are used on for camp, they’re destroyed,” Scroggs explained. “We also have horses and two donkeys, and so we immediately ran and checked on them and showed the firefighters the back way up the hill there.”

Scroggs said the fire-ravaged about 100 of the 187-acre facility.

“What was scary as our son’s house, it came very close to his home and the workshop that we have on that same area of the property,” Scroggs continued. ”I’m sure he was pretty emotional, especially getting that close.

“We had a propane tank up there that heats the house there, it came very close to that. If it were to hit that, it would’ve been pretty terrifying,” she added.

Fire crews say the wildfire started south of Dover, then traveled across this 187-acre Mission Creek Camp facility.

Officials used an Air Tanker 95 on Sunday to drop water over the camp’s land.

“In fact even last night about probably 7 P.M. or 8 P.M, that’s when the two little fires were coming down towards the Cody campground. We let the firefighters know when they went and tried to take it and they got it down to some extent,” Scroggs explained.

No buildings were lost and Scroggs says this experience can help them prepare.

“We appreciate their efforts we really do. I mean what could we do without them? We actually kind of semi-thought about maybe asking for a donation of fire equipment,” she said. “For our own sake that we could keep right here at the camp if something like this were to happen again, so it does make you think about a lot of things.”

Cathy Scroggs says they still plan to begin camp sessions in late May and she says they’re looking for volunteers to help out during that time.

You can find volunteer information and learn more about Mission Creek Camp here.

