Dover fire extinguished, crews continue hot spot treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews have extinguished a fire that reignited in Dover.

Fire crews are turning their attention to hot spot treatment in Dover after a fire reignited, which they had been fighting for two days.

The fire started on Sunday night and Tanker 95 was dispatched to help extinguish it. The fire had reignited on Tuesday afternoon.

