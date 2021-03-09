Douglas Co. revises COVID-19 health order

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County bars and restaurants are now able to resume their normal hours of operation.

Douglas County says public health leaders have updated its local public health order to increase mass gathering limits and hours of operation for restaurants and bars. It said the step is due to fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community.

“As we have seen over the past month, newly reported cases and active case numbers continue to decline in Douglas County,” Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge said. “As public health and partner agencies continue to administer vaccinations, we strongly encourage residents to continue mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing. We continue to make strides in the right direction, so we are relaxing these restrictions again.”

According to the County, the updated order will go into effect on Wednesday, March 10, at 12:01 a.m., and include the following:

Mass gathering limits expanded from 25 to 50 people.

Bars and restaurants may now stay open later than midnight.

However, the County said the order still includes the following:

Indoor capacity limits of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of the facility where a gathering occurs.

Face masks required for every resident over 5 years old in all public spaces.

“As we continue to loosen the restrictions on gathering limits, we still ask the public to remain vigilant when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing and washing hands frequently,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, local public health officer. “As our community continues to vaccinate more and more residents, I continue to believe we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this pandemic. However, it’s critical we not let our guards down.”

The County said those with questions on the new health order should call the Douglas Co. COVID Helpline at 785-864-9000.

