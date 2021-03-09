Advertisement

Douglas Co. revises COVID-19 health order

(WCJB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County bars and restaurants are now able to resume their normal hours of operation.

Douglas County says public health leaders have updated its local public health order to increase mass gathering limits and hours of operation for restaurants and bars. It said the step is due to fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community.

“As we have seen over the past month, newly reported cases and active case numbers continue to decline in Douglas County,” Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge said. “As public health and partner agencies continue to administer vaccinations, we strongly encourage residents to continue mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing. We continue to make strides in the right direction, so we are relaxing these restrictions again.”

According to the County, the updated order will go into effect on Wednesday, March 10, at 12:01 a.m., and include the following:

  • Mass gathering limits expanded from 25 to 50 people.
  • Bars and restaurants may now stay open later than midnight.

However, the County said the order still includes the following:

  • Indoor capacity limits of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of the facility where a gathering occurs.
  • Face masks required for every resident over 5 years old in all public spaces.

“As we continue to loosen the restrictions on gathering limits, we still ask the public to remain vigilant when it comes to mask-wearing, social distancing and washing hands frequently,” said Dr. Thomas Marcellino, local public health officer. “As our community continues to vaccinate more and more residents, I continue to believe we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this pandemic. However, it’s critical we not let our guards down.”

The County said those with questions on the new health order should call the Douglas Co. COVID Helpline at 785-864-9000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

Alexander Couch was arrested in Emporia for aggravated kidnapping.
Emporia Police apprehend wanted aggravated kidnapping suspect
Crews were responding to a report of a barn fire Tuesday morning near Hoyt.
Barn fire reported Tuesday morning near Hoyt in southern Jackson County
As seen on Midday in Kansas
Charlene Patton's Apricot Raisin Hot Cross Buns
Schmidt announces 2022 run for Kansas governor
A.G. Derek Schmidt announces run for Kansas governor