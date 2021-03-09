Advertisement

Disney+ removes ‘Peter Pan,’ other films from kids profiles for negative depictions

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the...
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, is adding a disclaimer to "Dumbo," “Peter Pan” and other classics because they depict racist stereotypes, underscoring a challenge media companies face when they resurrect older movies in modern times.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
(Gray News) - If you have set up a kids profile on your child’s Disney+ account, they won’t be able to find several popular films because of their content.

Disney+ goes into further detail on what it makes available for the profiles designed for younger audiences, which primarily feature G-rated films and television shows geared toward children.

Some older Disney films originally made for younger audiences now come with disclaimers at the beginning of the movie, and you won’t see those films on the kids profile as a result.

“Titles with a content advisory notice related to negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures have been excluded,” the company said on its online help center.

Disney’s “Stories Matter” section on its website goes into greater detail on what films have content advisories. Below is a list of the movies that have the disclaimer with an explanation of the stereotypes shown.

Aristocats

Dumbo

Peter Pan

Swiss Family Robinson

Disney’s kids profiles also feature “kid-proof” exits which prevent a younger user from switching to an adult profile without knowing the answer to an exit challenge. Users can also set up profiles based on content ratings in the parental controls menu.

