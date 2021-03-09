Developer, preservationist Ross Freeman dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A celebration of life for Ross Freeman will be held this Friday afternoon at the Dillon House, one of the many historic Topeka buildings he helped restore.

Freeman passed away Thursday. He was 81-years old.

Freeman founded Pioneer Group in 1997. According to his obituary, the company developed more than 1,500 affordable housing projects, which include 800 housing units in Topeka and northeast Kansas. Pioneer Group also is credited with bringing new life to more than 100 historic buildings in Topeka and numerous other communities across the country. His efforts in historic restoration earned several honors, including the prestigious J. Timothy Anderson Award for Historic Rehabilitation.

Freeman graduated from Kansas State University, where he majored in math, played football, and met his wife, Fern. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.

His obituary reads, in part, “Ross’ life was a life well lived. Never slowing down, he embraced life fully with purpose and gusto. He always saw opportunities rather than obstacles with an eye to the future. He believed that he could do anything that he set his mind to--a true renaissance man.”

A celebration of life will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Dillon House, 404 SW 9th St. His family asks anyone attending to follow COVID protocols by social distancing and wearing masks.

