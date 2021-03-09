Crews respond to car-deer collision early Tuesday in Jackson County

SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury car-deer collision early Tuesday in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on K-62 highway near 246 Road, about two miles south of Soldier.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries in the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

