Crews respond to car-deer collision early Tuesday in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury car-deer collision early Tuesday in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on K-62 highway near 246 Road, about two miles south of Soldier.

Initial reports indicated there were no serious injuries in the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

