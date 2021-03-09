Advertisement

Champion for Kansas, philanthropist June Windscheffel passes away

June Windscheffel, shown in a 2013 interview with 13 NEWS, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
June Windscheffel, shown in a 2013 interview with 13 NEWS, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman known for her love for Kansas, sense of humor, and support for countless community causes has passed away.

KTWU posted on its Facebook page that June Windscheffel died Friday. Windscheffel was a long-time supporter of KTWU’s programs and events.

Windscheffel served 30 years as executive director of the Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas. The organization named her its Distinguished Kansan in 2011. In 2013, she was honored as the Career Chapter of the American Businesswomen’s Association Woman of Distinction. She told 13 NEWS she was most pleased that the honor raised money to provide scholarships for women.

She also was involved in numerous organizations, including the Kansas Historical Foundation, Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, Kansas Press Women, League of Women Voters, and Topeka Civic Theatre.

Information on funeral services is not yet available. June Windscheffel was 93-years-old.

