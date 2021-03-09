Advertisement

Better Business Bureau gives tips to protect against robocalls

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It would not be wrong to think the number of robocalls is on the rise.

“Pesky robocalls certainly haven’t decreased over the past few years several reports show there’s actually been an increase in robocalls,” said Denise Groene, the State Director of the Better Business Bureau.

Groene said one way to stop the ringing is by not picking up the phone.

“With consumer protection one of the easiest ways to prevent yourself from falling into a robocall scam is to not answer your phone...if you don’t recognize that phone number that’s showing up on your caller ID... don’t answer it,” she said.

She warns once the call is answered the caller could be risking big robocall problems.

“Even if you realize it is a scam shortly after you start engaging with the individual now that scammer knows that phone number is active so they’re going to sell it on more and more lists which means more and more phone calls for you,” she said.

“These scammers can manipulate the caller ID so it may show up as a local phone number you answer the phone and it’s ‘Rachel from card services’.”

There’s a simple way to filter out loved ones from scammers.

“Let your voicemail be your gatekeeper to those incoming calls,” she said.

“If it’s somebody that needs to get a hold of you they will leave you a voicemail and you can reach out to them directly as opposed to answering every single phone that comes in even if you don’t know that phone number on that caller ID

Go to www.donotcall.gov to report and sign up for the do not call list.

