Barn fire reported Tuesday morning near Hoyt in southern Jackson County
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A barn that contained hay bales was reported on fire Tuesday morning near Hoyt in southern Jackson County.
The blaze was reported around 9:58 a.m. in the 17600 block of 126 Road.
Fire crews were responding to the fire, which authorities said appeared to be close to a residence.
Initial reports indicated a large amount of heavy black smoke in the area.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
13 NEWS will have a report from the scene.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.