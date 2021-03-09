Advertisement

Barn fire reported Tuesday morning near Hoyt in southern Jackson County

Crews were responding to a report of a barn fire Tuesday morning near Hoyt.
Crews were responding to a report of a barn fire Tuesday morning near Hoyt.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A barn that contained hay bales was reported on fire Tuesday morning near Hoyt in southern Jackson County.

The blaze was reported around 9:58 a.m. in the 17600 block of 126 Road.

Fire crews were responding to the fire, which authorities said appeared to be close to a residence.

Initial reports indicated a large amount of heavy black smoke in the area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

13 NEWS will have a report from the scene.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

Alexander Couch was arrested in Emporia for aggravated kidnapping.
Emporia Police apprehend wanted aggravated kidnapping suspect
Douglas Co. revises COVID-19 health order
As seen on Midday in Kansas
Charlene Patton's Apricot Raisin Hot Cross Buns
Schmidt announces 2022 run for Kansas governor
A.G. Derek Schmidt announces run for Kansas governor