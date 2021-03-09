Barn fire reported Tuesday morning near Hoyt in southern Jackson County

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A barn that contained hay bales was reported on fire Tuesday morning near Hoyt in southern Jackson County.

The blaze was reported around 9:58 a.m. in the 17600 block of 126 Road.

Fire crews were responding to the fire, which authorities said appeared to be close to a residence.

Initial reports indicated a large amount of heavy black smoke in the area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

