A.G. Derek Schmidt announces run for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt ended speculation about his political future, announcing early Tuesday he will run for governor.

“Today I’m announcing my campaign for governor with a mission to be your common sense, conservative voice and to fight every day for your family and our way of life,” Schmidt said in an online video announcing his campaign.

Schmidt, a Republican, was elected Attorney General in 2010, defeating incumbent Democrat Steve Six. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018, to become the second-longest serving Attorney General in state history.

Prior to being elected AG, Schmidt served as a Kansas State Senator, representing the Independence area in southeast Kansas. He chaired the Senate’s Agriculture Committee and was the chamber’s Majority Leader.

The GOP primary also has drawn interest from former Governor Jeff Colyer. Colyer announced last week he’s appointed Mary Eisenhower as his campaign treasurer.

Republicans are vying for a chance to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly’s bid for a second term.

Schmidt said Kansas voters deserve a Republican governor who moves the state forward, not back, and leaves stale and unproductive fights behind.

In the video he also criticized the Kelly administration saying they lost hundreds of millions of tax dollars to unemployment fraudsters while Kansans in need waited for months, insisted on vaccinating healthy young prisoners before high-risk law-abiding seniors, and ordered local businesses, schools and churches closed instead of trusting Kansans.

Schmidt said if elected governor he would focus on making Kansas a state where hard work is rewarded, where the question is how to grow Kansas and not the government, and where the state operates efficiently and effectively.

”I believe in a bright Kansas future, with a climate of opportunity that grows our state and encourages our children to stay in Kansas and pursue their dreams,” Schmidt continued saying, “As your governor, I’ll fight every day to leave Kansas a better place than I found it, for my family and for yours.”

You can find the full video here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.