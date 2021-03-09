Advertisement

A.G. Derek Schmidt announces run for Kansas governor

Schmidt throws his hat into the 2022 ring
Schmidt announces 2022 run for Kansas governor
Schmidt announces 2022 run for Kansas governor(Kansas Attorney General's Office)
By Jared Broyles and Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt ended speculation about his political future, announcing early Tuesday he will run for governor.

“Today I’m announcing my campaign for governor with a mission to be your common sense, conservative voice and to fight every day for your family and our way of life,” Schmidt said in an online video announcing his campaign.

Schmidt, a Republican, was elected Attorney General in 2010, defeating incumbent Democrat Steve Six. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018, to become the second-longest serving Attorney General in state history.

Prior to being elected AG, Schmidt served as a Kansas State Senator, representing the Independence area in southeast Kansas. He chaired the Senate’s Agriculture Committee and was the chamber’s Majority Leader.

The GOP primary also has drawn interest from former Governor Jeff Colyer. Colyer announced last week he’s appointed Mary Eisenhower as his campaign treasurer.

Republicans are vying for a chance to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly’s bid for a second term.

Schmidt said Kansas voters deserve a Republican governor who moves the state forward, not back, and leaves stale and unproductive fights behind.

In the video he also criticized the Kelly administration saying they lost hundreds of millions of tax dollars to unemployment fraudsters while Kansans in need waited for months, insisted on vaccinating healthy young prisoners before high-risk law-abiding seniors, and ordered local businesses, schools and churches closed instead of trusting Kansans.

Schmidt said if elected governor he would focus on making Kansas a state where hard work is rewarded, where the question is how to grow Kansas and not the government, and where the state operates efficiently and effectively.

”I believe in a bright Kansas future, with a climate of opportunity that grows our state and encourages our children to stay in Kansas and pursue their dreams,” Schmidt continued saying, “As your governor, I’ll fight every day to leave Kansas a better place than I found it, for my family and for yours.”

You can find the full video here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Driver arrested after child killed in downtown Wichita hit-and-run
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

Latest News

Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning
Manhattan Fire crews respond to blaze at K-State Tuesday morning
Voters in Mayetta will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide a one-half percent retail sales-tax...
Mayetta voters go to polls to decide sales tax proposal on Tuesday
A field fire that spread in windy conditions Sunday afternoon destroyed 22 vehicles and damaged...
Field fire destroys more than 20 vehicles just south of Hiawatha
Emergency crews were responding to a report of a possible injury car-deer crash early Tuesday...
Crews respond to car-deer collision early Tuesday in Jackson County