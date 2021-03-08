Advertisement

Washburn Tech Plans In-Person Commencement

Washburn Tech
Washburn Tech
Published: Mar. 8, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Spring commencement ceremonies will be in-person for Washburn Tech May 11th through May 13th. Safety protocol will be strictly followed according to a news release Monday.

“Celebrating the achievements of our students is a top priority,” said Dr. Gary Bayens, dean, Washburn Tech. “We are incredibly proud of our students who completed their programs and are graduating with the knowledge and skills that are valued in the workforce. They deserve to be celebrated for their perseverance and incredible accomplishments.”

The graduation events will be held in the Lower Level Conference Center on the Washburn Tech campus at 5724 SW Huntoon St. Students will be scheduled to participate in a session that is during the day and time they routinely attend classes. Each student will receive a session assignment by mid- April. Ceremonies will be held as follows:

  • Tuesday, May 11: 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 12: 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 13: 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Each student may invite two guests to their in-person commencement ceremony. A live stream of each commencement ceremony will be also be available. All participants will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

