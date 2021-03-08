Advertisement

Wamego woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Manhattan

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in downtown Manhattan, according to Riley County police officials.

The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of E. Poyntz Avenue.

Riley County police officials said a 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Jodi Henkel, 42, of Wamego, collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cristy Ukene, 39, of St. George.

Riley County police said the collision occurred after Henkel experienced a medical emergency while driving.

Henkel was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Additional information wasn’t available on Monday morning.

