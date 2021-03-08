Advertisement

University of Kansas Medical Center receives over $850K for breast cancer research

(KVLY)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas received over $850,000 from the US Department of Health and Human Services for a study that aims to reduce the risk of breast cancer and alleviate symptoms of menopause, Senator Roger Marshall announced on Monday.

The study, funded by the National Cancer Institute, involves a clinical trial built on a successful pilot trial that applied medication to preserve bone mass and estrogen hormones to prevent breast cancer and alleviate menopausal symptoms, including bone weakness.

“As an OBGYN, I understand the complexity of women’s health, especially the risks that develop as they age from their reproductive years to menopause,” said Senator Marshall. “Sadly, breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women. It’s utterly relentless, especially for those where it’s hereditary or have a pre-cancerous condition. This is why prevention and early detection efforts are so important.”

The clinical trial is expected to begin early this summer and will involve 120 women ages 45-50 with an increased risk for breast cancer.

