Two Topekans arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Topekans for drug charges in Jackson County on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a deputy stopped a 2001 Chevrolet pickup near 102nd and US Hwy 75 for alleged vehicle registration issues around 8:30 A.M. Sunday morning.

Jackson County says, the driver, Gregory Phillip Walls, 64, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, transporting an open container, and driving while habitual.

Walls also had two outstanding warrants, one of which, was an outstanding Jackson County District Court warrant.

The passenger, Tammy Lynn Balmain, 50, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

Jackson County says both subjects were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

