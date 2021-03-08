Advertisement

Two Topekans arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Topekans for drug charges in Jackson County on...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Topekans for drug charges in Jackson County on Sunday morning.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Topekans for drug charges in Jackson County on Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a deputy stopped a 2001 Chevrolet pickup near 102nd and US Hwy 75 for alleged vehicle registration issues around 8:30 A.M. Sunday morning.

Jackson County says, the driver, Gregory Phillip Walls, 64, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, transporting an open container, and driving while habitual.

Walls also had two outstanding warrants, one of which, was an outstanding Jackson County District Court warrant.

The passenger, Tammy Lynn Balmain, 50, of Topeka, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

Jackson County says both subjects were booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Ross Hoelscher was indicted on federal charges of unlawfully using a federal communications...
Topeka man indicted for unlawful use of communications facility
RCPD arrests two brothers in rape, aggravated criminal sodomy cases
Sarah Chaplin was arrested on Friday evening for possession of methamphetamine and felon in...
Topeka woman faces methamphetamine, firearm charges
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found

Latest News

RCPD Bomb Team to conduct controlled detonation
Fire crews battle house fire in South Topeka near 71st street
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS THis Morning Birthday CLub on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
13 News This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, March 7, 2021