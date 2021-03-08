Advertisement

Topeka man arrested Sunday in Geary County in connection with sex crimes

Christopher Hyde, of Topeka, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Geary County sheriff's deputies...
Christopher Hyde, of Topeka, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Geary County sheriff's deputies in connection with a Dickinson County warrant charging him with sex crimes.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend by Geary County sheriff’s deputies in connection with a warrant charging him with sex crimes in Dickinson County, authorities said Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Christopher Hyde.

According to Geary County sheriff’s officials, Hyde was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 about two miles east of Junction City.

Geary County sheriff’s officials said Hyde was arrested on a Dickinson County District Court warrant charging him with rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated indecent liberties with a child; electric solicitation; and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Authorities said Hyde was booked into the Geary County Jail on Sunday and was released later in the day.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

A Wamego woman was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in downtown...
Wamego woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Manhattan
Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident
Funeral service for Brooke Rees streamed at 1 PM Central
Riley County police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a rape that was...
Man, 18, arrested by Riley County police in connection with rape
Riley Co. to test tornado sirens Monday morning