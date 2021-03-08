Topeka man arrested Sunday in Geary County in connection with sex crimes

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend by Geary County sheriff’s deputies in connection with a warrant charging him with sex crimes in Dickinson County, authorities said Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Christopher Hyde.

According to Geary County sheriff’s officials, Hyde was arrested at 12:37 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 about two miles east of Junction City.

Geary County sheriff’s officials said Hyde was arrested on a Dickinson County District Court warrant charging him with rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated indecent liberties with a child; electric solicitation; and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Authorities said Hyde was booked into the Geary County Jail on Sunday and was released later in the day.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

