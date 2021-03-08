Advertisement

Suspect, truck involved in hit-and-run that killed child located

Washington & Waterman accident
Washington & Waterman accident(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have found the truck involved in Monday’s morning hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy.

Police have found the vehicle and are speaking with the driver.

Police ask if you have any information about the accident to call 316-350-3686.

A child was killed in a hit-and-run accident near downtown Wichita just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Wichita Police said a mother and child were crossing the intersection at Washington and Waterman when the child was struck by a copper-colored pickup truck.

The truck continued driving west on Waterman.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.

No further description of the vehicle was given. Police are still investigating whether the family was crossing the intersection legally.

Police ask if you have any information or know the whereabouts of the truck to call 911.

Sedgwick County Emergency dispatch confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning at Washington and Waterman.

That person was injured. Avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene gathering more information.

