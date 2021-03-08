Advertisement

Shawnee Co. to use new method to measure COVID-19′s presence in the area

Two men wearing face masks near Evergy Plaza on Wednesday, September 30,2020.
Two men wearing face masks near Evergy Plaza on Wednesday, September 30,2020.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from the Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) told County Commissioners Monday they will shift to using a “community index” to measure the spread of COVID-19 instead of the Community Transmission Scorecard.

According to Incident Commander Dusty Nichols, the index will use some of the categories from the scorecard plus other areas related to COIVD-19, like vaccinations.

The index will launch next week.

A scorecard will not be issued this week while SCHD makes the change

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

SCHD may apply for KDHE’s aid-to-local grants
Mission Valley Schools Logo
Fires cause potential school bus delays in Dover area
Storms Expected Wednesday Night
Monday Night: Storms Wednesday Night
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s McCormack, Garrett named to All-Big 12 second team, KSU’s McGuirl named Honorable Mention