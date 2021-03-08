Shawnee Co. to use new method to measure COVID-19′s presence in the area
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from the Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) told County Commissioners Monday they will shift to using a “community index” to measure the spread of COVID-19 instead of the Community Transmission Scorecard.
According to Incident Commander Dusty Nichols, the index will use some of the categories from the scorecard plus other areas related to COIVD-19, like vaccinations.
The index will launch next week.
A scorecard will not be issued this week while SCHD makes the change
