Advertisement

SCHD may apply for KDHE’s aid-to-local grants

(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) is one step closer to getting financial assistance with some of its programs.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday approved for SCHD to apply to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) aid-to-local grants for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

SCHD is requesting more than $1.1 million dollars.

The grants could provide assistance to eight of SCHD’s programs.

SCHD could find out its allocation amounts as early as may but it could take until July.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

Two men wearing face masks near Evergy Plaza on Wednesday, September 30,2020.
Shawnee Co. to use new method to measure COVID-19′s presence in the area
Mission Valley Schools Logo
Fires cause potential school bus delays in Dover area
Storms Expected Wednesday Night
Monday Night: Storms Wednesday Night
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s McCormack, Garrett named to All-Big 12 second team, KSU’s McGuirl named Honorable Mention