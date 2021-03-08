SCHD may apply for KDHE’s aid-to-local grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) is one step closer to getting financial assistance with some of its programs.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners Monday approved for SCHD to apply to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) aid-to-local grants for the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

SCHD is requesting more than $1.1 million dollars.

The grants could provide assistance to eight of SCHD’s programs.

SCHD could find out its allocation amounts as early as may but it could take until July.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.