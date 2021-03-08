Road construction to close section of Ft. Riley’s Henry Drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road construction project on Fort Riley will close Henry Drive from Smokey Hill Road to Ray Road starting March 22nd.

Traffic will be detoured around Marshall Army Airfield during the project. Fort Riley plans to reopen this section of Henry Drive by December.

A roundabout will be constructed to replace the current intersection of Henry Drive and smoky Hill Road. The Henry Access Control Point and Visitor Control Center will remain open during construction.

A separate project will close Henry Drive overnight March 8 - 11, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured around the airfield during those hours.

Henry Drive provides access to Fort Riley from I-70, Exit 301.

