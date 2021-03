TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County issued an alert saying they will test the county’s tornado sirens Monday morning.

They posted the information to Twitter.

Due to some issues with sirens throughout Riley County during the statewide tornado drill last week, we will be conducting a siren test today at 10:30 am. this is only a test. pic.twitter.com/DEHAoDo3oU — Riley County, Kansas (@RileyCountyKS) March 8, 2021

The county said the sirens had issues during last week’s statewide tornado drill, leading to Monday’s need to conduct the test.

They said the test will happen at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.