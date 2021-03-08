RCPD Bomb Team to conduct controlled detonation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police departments bomb team will be conducting a controlled detonation of a deteriorated explosive device at a safe location outside of Ogden.

They say that the controlled detonation will occur between 8 P.M and 8:30 P.M.

They advise the public to not be alarmed if they hear a loud boom during that time frame.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.