Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds

Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Much of Kansas will likely see higher electric bills as a result of February’s deep freeze while utility customers in the Kansas City area could get refunds.

The difference has to do with how two different divisions of utility giant Evergy fared during the brutal cold. The company’s Kansas Central division had to spend an additional $100 million to buy power. Meanwhile, Evergy’s Metro Division that serves the Kansas City area was able to generate $60 million in extra revenue because it was able to generate surplus power and sell it to other utilities.

