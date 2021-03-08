Monday forecast: Another warm and windy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mother Nature will be throwing a lot at us in the next 8 days from a fire danger to strong to severe t-storms and even a chance of snow.

The weather pattern for the next 8 days will certainly need fine tuning each day which means checking the forecast everyday will be key if you want to know the latest forecast without getting surprised. Overall the weather pattern for the week ahead has medium confidence it’s more of the subtle details such as timing and location of rain, how cold it actually does get by the weekend and if it’ll be cold enough to produce a wintry mix and bring an impact to the area because of it.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. An extreme fire danger threat exists today so outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy (late clearing is likely). Lows in the low 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

While a few sprinkles or a brief light rain shower is possible Tuesday night will keep the forecast dry for now but don’t be surprised if we have to put in a rain chance in the forecast here if confidence increase.

The better chance of rain and t-storms will develop either late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening. This also comes with a risk for a strong or severe storm or two with the threat for hail. Highs Wednesday will depend on how much sun we’ll get. Could range anywhere from the low 70s to near 80°. Winds are expected to gust closer to 40 mph for the windiest day of the week.

Thursday will be much cooler with highs closer to 60° and rain will wind down through the morning leaving most of the afternoon through Friday morning dry.

Rain moves back in Friday afternoon and continues to overspread northeast Kansas Friday night into Saturday morning where precipitation is looking more likely for much of Saturday and Sunday. Yesterday models were in disagreement on the rainfall where one model kept the area completely dry however now the only question is if there’s going to be cold enough air Sunday into Sunday night to produce a wintry mix with snow mixing in with the rain. With this still be 7 days out there’s a lot that could change so make sure you’re checking back daily.

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is not recommended with the extreme fire danger threat this afternoon.

Next best chance of rain is Wednesday night where a few t-storms will be possible. A few strong or severe storms can’t be ruled out.

Snow may not be done yet for the season...shouldn’t be a surprise, March averages about 1.6″. Keep an eye on the weekend forecast as precipitation is likely, just a question if it remains all rain or if there will be a wintry mix as the precipitation winds down.

Hail/wind threat late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening (WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

