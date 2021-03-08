Advertisement

Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash

ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
ARRESTED FOR INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER(KWCH)
By John Boyd
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Update 2:00 p.m. - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office has identified Nory Lam, 26, as the driver of a car that crashed killing Aleah A. Reyes, 5, early Sunday morning.

Lam, the mother of Reyes has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

At this time, investigators believe the Ford Escape was driving west on 47th Street South.

A five-year-old girl has died after a suspected drunk driving crash early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:15 at 47th Street South and 127th E.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy at the scene tells us, a woman in her mid-twenties was headed west on 47th Street South, when she left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert at 127th E.

The girl, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not seriously hurt and refused EMS treatment.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Accident reconstruction teams spent several hours Sunday morning investigating what happened.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

Riley Co. to test tornado sirens Monday morning
Balloon Surprise Rolls with Charlene Patton
Balloon Surprise Rolls with Charlene Patton
Leprechaun Rolls with Charlene Patton
Leprechaun Rolls with Charlene Patton
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-8-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 3-8-21
After 40 years with Holton Police Department, Gakle 'ready for new chapter"