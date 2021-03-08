Mom arrested after 5-year-old girl killed in suspected drunk driving crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Update 2:00 p.m. - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office has identified Nory Lam, 26, as the driver of a car that crashed killing Aleah A. Reyes, 5, early Sunday morning.

Lam, the mother of Reyes has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

At this time, investigators believe the Ford Escape was driving west on 47th Street South.

A five-year-old girl has died after a suspected drunk driving crash early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:15 at 47th Street South and 127th E.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy at the scene tells us, a woman in her mid-twenties was headed west on 47th Street South, when she left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert at 127th E.

The girl, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not seriously hurt and refused EMS treatment.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Accident reconstruction teams spent several hours Sunday morning investigating what happened.

