McCormack named Big 12′s Most Improved Player

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots while covered by Washburn forward Jonny Clausing,...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots while covered by Washburn forward Jonny Clausing, back, during the first half of an preseason NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas center David McCormack was named the Most Improved Player by the Big 12 Conference.

McCormack stepped up for the 11th-ranked Jayhawks after primarily playing as a reserve role throughout his KU career. He started every game for the Jayhawks this season. He finished the regular season averaging the second most points on the team with 13.4 McCormack was also second in rebounds per game with 6.1 on average.

The junior big man nearly doubled his point totals from a season ago.

