McCormack named Big 12′s Most Improved Player

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas center David McCormack was named the Most Improved Player by the Big 12 Conference.

McCormack stepped up for the 11th-ranked Jayhawks after primarily playing as a reserve role throughout his KU career. He started every game for the Jayhawks this season. He finished the regular season averaging the second most points on the team with 13.4 McCormack was also second in rebounds per game with 6.1 on average.

The junior big man nearly doubled his point totals from a season ago.

🏀 #Big12MBB 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Lf962Hudoi — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.